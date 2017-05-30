Couple accused of withholding information about missing St. Helens boy

A man and his girlfriend are accused of withholding information from police about his missing 13-year-old son.

River Casino Elder was reported as a runaway by his maternal grandmother early in the morning of May 24.

Police said the woman was recently awarded custody of River when he was removed from the custody of his father, 45-year-old Marvin Elder.

Officers contacted Marvin Elder and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Tiffany Kelly, at their home in Rainier the night of May 27.

Police said Marvin Elder and Kelly appeared to know where River was and deliberately withheld information to keep his location from officers.

Marvin Elder and Kelly were arrested on charges of interfering with a police officer. Both were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

River's location remains unknown. He was last seen in the area of America's Best Value Inn on South Columbia River Highway in St. Helens. He left with a small white dog and was believed to be in the area of Rainier or Longview.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.