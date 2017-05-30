MAX train stabbing survivor: 'I was very scared I was not going to see the people I love again'

The man who survived a deadly stabbing on a MAX train in northeast Portland spoke for the first time Tuesday and said the community needs to rally behind the families of the victims who lost their lives.

Micah Fletcher, 21, was stabbed in the neck Friday. Police said Jeremy Joseph Christian stabbed him and killed two other men, 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland.

Investigators said the men tried to intervene as Christian yelled racial and religious epithets at two young women on the MAX train.

"It was the right thing to do," Fletcher said Tuesday. "I'm not a hero, nobody special. I'm a kid from Portland."

Fletcher told FOX 12 his injury "hurts a lot." He said Christian's blade broke his jawbone and missed his carotid artery by a millimeter.

"I'm very, very lucky," Fletcher said, while acknowledging the sacrifice of Best and Meche, who he called heroes.

"They will always be heroes in the eyes of this city," Fletcher said.

Fletcher: "I want them to know I am fine and that I'm very, very lucky. Two other people were not so lucky that day" pic.twitter.com/v2C6SupFKG — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) May 30, 2017

Fletcher described the incident as unfolding "very fast," but he now wants to focus on moving forward.

"We must stand hand-in-hand with one another and find a way to start ending the anger and the hatred and to not allow anger and hatred to flood our city streets with violence and with the destruction that can come with it," he said.

Court documents state Christian threatened to decapitate passengers on the MAX train Friday. He told investigators he was concerned about "no free speech" in Portland.

Christian is facing charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

"I was very scared I was not going to see any of the people I love again and I am very grateful to still have the opportunity to be in their lives," Fletcher said.

“None of this is in any way their fault” – what Micah Fletcher wants the two female MAX riders to know. Story: https://t.co/qDtiXiRXrp pic.twitter.com/VaRJOyV2Xo — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) May 30, 2017

