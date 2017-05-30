Neighbor of alleged MAX attacker's family believes suspect is mentally ill

Four days after two men were killed and another was injured on a MAX train, the man accused of the deadly stabbing is set to appear in court.

Jeremy Joseph Christian is accused of spewing hate speech at two teens before he went on a violent attack Friday. He will face aggravated murder and attempted murder charges Tuesday afternoon in front of a judge.

A neighbor told FOX 12 he isn’t too surprised by Christian’s alleged actions. While court documents indicate Christian is homeless, his family lives in north Portland.

Joel Wasmann, who lives near the family, says he knows the Christians and described them as good people.

But he believes Jeremy Christian’s mental state has gotten worse over the years, and called the deadly MAX stabbing a “tragedy.”

Christian has had brushes with breaking the law before. In the past 15 years, he has been charged and convicted of three felonies.

