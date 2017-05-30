Affidavit: 70-year-old Vancouver man shot son after fight over food, money

A 70-year-old Vancouver man shot his 50-year-old son after they had a fight over food and money, according to court documents.

William Wayne Terry was arrested Monday at his home on the 8600 block of Mt. Thielsen Avenue.

A probable cause affidavit states Terry called 911, stated he shot his son and hung up.

Mark Christopher Terry was found outside a neighbor's house with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but an update on his condition was not released.

William Terry told police he and his son got into an argument over food and money. Mark Terry lives in a trailer in the driveway and has access to his father's house.

William Terry told investigators his son left through the front door, locked it, but then a minute later kicked in the door and went back inside, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Mark Terry reached for an end table where his father keeps money and his gun. William Terry said he thought his son was going to grab the gun, but instead he took around $200.

A probable cause affidavit states William Terry took out the gun and shot his son in the abdomen as he was walking back toward the front door.

William Terry stated his intent was to shoot his son because, "he had enough of Mark's behavior," according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Mark Terry did not approach his father in an aggressive manner or threaten to harm him.

William Terry made his first appearance in court Tuesday on the charge of first-degree assault.

