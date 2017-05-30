Mother of man killed on MAX train sends emotional letter to President Trump

The mother of a man who was stabbed and killed on a MAX train in northeast Portland sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to condemn any acts of violence connected with hate speech and hate groups.

Asha Deliverance wrote that her son, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, died a hero, "like many other Americans who have died defending freedom."

In the letter sent to the president on Memorial Day, Deliverance wrote, "Please encourage all Americans to protect and watch out for one another. Please condemn any acts of violence, which result directly from hate speech & hate groups. I am praying you will use your leadership to do so."

She said it would "deeply honor Taliesin's sacrifice."

Police said Meche and 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley were stabbed and killed by 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian on Friday when they tried to intervene as Christian used hate speech against two young women on a MAX train.

Micah Fletcher was also stabbed and survived, saying he was "very, very lucky," while calling Best and Meche heroes.

Meche graduated from college last year and had recently purchased his first home, according to his mother.

The full letter from his mother to the president, released through Mayor Ted Wheeler's office Tuesday, is posted below.

Dear President Trump, I'm writing to you today, Memorial Day, to share my heart after losing my son. Taliesin died a hero, like many other Americans who have died defending freedom. He was just 23, a year out of college with a degree in economics, working, had just bought his first home and was thinking about starting a family. Our family grieves, but we are proud that through his selfless action he, along with the other two men, has changed the world, when in the face of hate he did not hesitate to act with love. Two precious lives were lost this Memorial Day weekend in Portland and one more, nearly so. All three were strangers to each other, and to those they were defending. They fearlessly risked their lives for two young women who were threatened by an act of bigotry & terror. These brave men saw the immediate injustice and didn't hesitate to act. They recognized the truth: we are more alike than we are different. To ride the train home without being assaulted because of the color of your skin or your religious beliefs, is an inalienable right. You have said that you will be President for all Americans. So, I ask you Mr. President to take action at this time. Your words and actions are meaningful, here in America and throughout the world. Please encourage all Americans to protect and watch out for one another. Please condemn any acts of violence, which result directly from hate speech & hate groups. I am praying you will use your leadership to do so. It would deeply honor Taliesin's sacrifice, which has been amplified by the millions of voices who have supported our family in response to this tragedy. With Peace In My Heart, Asha Deliverance

