MAX train murder suspect makes repeated outbursts in first court appearance

MAX stabbing victims (left to right): Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Micah Fletcher

The murder suspect accused of stabbing and killing two men on a MAX train in northeast Portland made repeated outbursts during his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, entered the courtroom and shouted, "Free speech or die, Portland. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."

Police said Christian stabbed and killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, when they tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers on a MAX train.

Micah Fletcher, 21, survived being stabbed and sat in court Tuesday as Christian shouted, "Death to the enemies of America. Leave this country if you hate our freedoms."

Court documents state Christian made religious and racial epithets and threatened to decapitate passengers on the MAX train Friday.

Fletcher told FOX 12 before Christian's court appearance that he stepped in to help on the MAX train because, "It was the right thing to do."

"We must stand hand-in-hand with one another and find a way to start ending the anger and the hatred," Fletcher said.

Christian's next court date was set for June 7. Before leaving the courtroom to return to jail, he again shouted, "You call it terrorism. I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die."

Christian is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, second-degree intimidation and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Police said a grand jury is expected to consider additional charges.

