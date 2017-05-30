Three people arrested in connection with narcotics investigation

Three people were arrested in connection with a major narcotics investigation in Oregon.

The investigation, which focused on the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, was conducted by the Linn County Interagency Narcotic Enforcement Team (LINE) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Eugene Office.

On May 24, search warrants were served at locations in Albany, Jefferson and Oregon City.

Albany Police Department said multiple pounds of suspected heroin and methamphetamine were seized.

Two Oregon City residents, Rogelio Conrique-Villalpando, 39, and Matilde Conrique-Sepulveda, 41, were arrested and both charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Maritza Pallanez, 24, of Albany, was also arrested on May 24 and charged with possession and distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.

Multiple agencies assisted with the investigation and the serving of search warrants including the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Albany Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Sweet Home Police Department, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Corvallis Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Independence Police Department, Polk Interagency Narcotics Team, Stayton Police Department, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Interagency Task Force, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police, Oregon National Guard, DEA and FBI.

