Body recovered of 19-year-old swimmer who drowned at High Rocks Park

The body of a 19-year-old swimmer who drowned after jumping into the water at High Rocks Park was recovered Tuesday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported that its dive team had recovered the body of Said Osman in the water near the park.

Osman was with friends at the popular swimming spot on May 23. Witnesses said he jumped into the water, popped up about 30 feet from shore and then went back under the water.

Crews from multiple agencies scoured the area searching for him.

Friends and family told FOX 12 that Osman came to the area several years ago to escape the war in Somalia. They also said he graduated from Tigard High School and was a typical teen who loved to hang out with friends and cared deeply about his family.

The wet winter and melting snow has led to high, fast-moving water and dangerous conditions for area rivers.

