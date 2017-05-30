Body recovered of 19-year-old swimmer who drowned at High Rocks Park

River Casino Elder was reported as a runaway by his maternal grandmother early in the morning of May 24.More >
Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
Two people were killed and one was injured in a stabbing Friday after they attempted to defend two young girls after a man began shouting hateful messages at them on a MAX train.More >
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the federal government to immediately revoke the permit for an "alt-right event" scheduled in Portland on June 4 following Friday's attack on a MAX train that left two men dead.More >
Cellphone video shows the scary moment a 10-year-old boy flew off a steep water slide and landed on the concrete.More >
The 35-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing two men and injuring a third on a MAX train in northeast Portland had been previously convicted of multiple felonies, according to court documents.More >
Two people died after a horrific stabbing attack near Portland’s Hollywood Transit Center Friday, but a third victim survived thanks to the quick actions of a stranger.More >
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >
