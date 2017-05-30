Colleagues remember Hollywood Transit Center stabbing victim Rick Best

A picture of the office memorial for Rick Best, courtesy of an employee. (KPTV)

Colleagues of Hollywood Transit Center stabbing victim Rick Best remembered him Monday, on the first day back at work since his death.

Best was a beloved husband and father who served in the Army for 23 years.

He was also an employee of the City of Portland who worked in the Bureau of Development Services, helping customers process permits for residential and commercial buildings.

Tuesday morning, his office opened to the public a little late so his colleagues could take the time to meet together, talk about Best and share memories.

Flowers and a card surrounded his picture in a small memorial inside the permitting center.

Employees told FOX 12 they weren’t surprised to hear Best took the actions he did last Friday to protect two girls from a violent man on a MAX train. They say he would have done the same thing for anyone.

“He was a very caring and dedicated employee and the Bureau obviously is very sad about this tragic event, and we’re also extremely proud of Rick and the other people who assisted the two teenagers on the MAX,” said BDS spokesperson Ross Caron. "It's a very somber day."

Counselors were available Tuesday to anyone who needed them in the office, and they will continue to be on-hand as needed.

Plans for a public memorial service for Best have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.