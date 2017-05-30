Suspicious item in microwave at Beaverton store turns out to be urine, hand warmer

Police were called out to a 7-Eleven store in Beaverton to investigate a suspicious object left in a microwave.

It turned out to be a container filled with urine that had a hand warmer wrapped around it.

Officers responded to the store on the 4700 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The store was evacuated as a precaution and the Portland Police Bureau bomb squad was called out for further investigation.

Police said the hand warmer exploded in the microwave.

It seems someone was trying to warm up their urine to body temperature for a drug test, according to a Beaverton Police Department spokesman.

Investigators will review surveillance video to try to identify the person who "most likely did not pass their (urinalysis) today."

