Police: DUII suspect hit tow truck stopped for stranded driver in Newport

A DUII suspect slammed into a tow truck that was stopped for a stranded driver in Newport, according to police.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run report on Northwest Oceanview Drive at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A driver for AA Rowley's Towing said he was helping a stranded driver when his truck was hit by an SUV. The tow truck driver provided a description of the suspect vehicle and said it had sustained a flat tire in the crash.

A short time later, police found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the Agate Beach Wayside.

The SUV had fresh damage and a spare tire in use, according to police. The original tire, which was shredded, was found inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Justin Dean Haworth, 36, of South Beach. Police said he showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test.

Officers said Haworth refused to provide a breath sample. He was taken to the hospital and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw.

Haworth was then booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.