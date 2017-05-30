Waldport assistant principal, football coach accused of DUII crash into tow truck

The former assistant principal, athletic director and football coach at Waldport High School is facing charges including DUII for crashing into a tow truck that was stopped for a stranded driver, according to police.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run report on Northwest Oceanview Drive at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A driver for AA Rowley's Towing said he was helping a stranded driver when his truck was hit by an SUV. The tow truck driver provided a description of the suspect vehicle and said it had sustained a flat tire in the crash.

A short time later, police found the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the Agate Beach Wayside.

The SUV had fresh damage and a spare tire in use, according to police. The original tire, which was shredded, was found inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Justin Dean Haworth, 36, of South Beach. Police said he showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test.

Officers said Haworth refused to provide a breath sample. He was taken to the hospital and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw.

Haworth was then booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief.

A Lincoln County School District spokesman confirmed that Haworth worked at Waldport High School at the time of his arrest. He was already on administrative leave as part of an investigation into unrelated allegations, according to the district spokesman. Haworth resigned Monday.

He began working at the school in 2015.

Haworth's criminal history includes convictions for burglary and criminal mischief in 2009 and DUII in 2007 and 2011. A spokesman said the district does conduct background checks and administrators were aware of Haworth's previous convictions.

