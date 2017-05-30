Canby police searching for two suspects who burglarized equipment store

The Canby Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify two burglary suspects.

Police said on May 21 at 3:37 a.m., two men burglarized Canby Rental & Equipment, located at 476 Northwest 1st Avenue. According to police, the suspects gained entry into the store by throwing a rock through a front window.

The suspects were driving a white Mercedes Benz four-door vehicle with no plates visible.

Police said the driver appears to be a white man with a thin build. The second suspect appears to be a white man with a thin build and taller than the first suspect.

The suspects may also be responsible for commercial burglaries in Oregon City as well, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Detective Steven Floyd (503) 266-0724.

