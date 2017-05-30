Latest tests show no asbestos threat from warehouse fire under Fremont Bridge

A warehouse under the Fremont Bridge was destroyed in a fire. (KPTV/Air 12)

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reported that the latest tests show no threat of asbestos due to the massive fire that destroyed a warehouse under the Fremont Bridge.

Sampling was performed at Lownsdale Square in southeast Portland and Waterfront Park in northeast Portland the week of May 21.

The tests measure the potential maximum exposure people could have to asbestos released during the fire by mimicking outdoor work like raking, mowing and sweeping.

The results are consistent with air sampling results taken earlier at 13 monitors throughout the investigation area that found either no asbestos or concentrations far below action levels.

The fire destroyed the warehouse on the 1300 block of North River Road on May 14.

Cleanup crews worked over the Memorial Day weekend to identify and remove asbestos-containing debris from building rooftops throughout city.

While more rooftops are planned to be cleaned this week, all publicly accessible areas in the investigation area were cleaned up and safe for use as of last Thursday.

On Saturday, crews sprayed remaining debris at the fire site with an adhesive that prevents debris from being blown off site. As an additional safety precaution, a large debris boom is planned to be placed in the river in front of the site by Wednesday.

Crews will work to develop a final cleanup plan to safely remove debris from the fire site through the week. Once started, the removal of fire debris is anticipated to take approximately three months.

Since operations began, crews have cleaned-up 1,244 areas throughout Portland with asbestos-contaminated debris and 244 pounds of contaminated material.

