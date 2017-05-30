Portland Winterhawks sign first round NHL pick Kieffer Bellows

The Portland Winterhawks have signed Kieffer Bellows, a first round pick of the New York Islanders in the NHL Draft.

The Winterhawks initially selected Bellows in the seventh round of the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft. Bellows, from Edina, Minnesota, was selected 19th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Islanders after winning titles at nearly every level.

Following his first-round selection, Bellows played last season in the NCAA with Boston University. During the season, Bellows was selected as a member of the U.S. World Junior Team.

He recorded two goals in the gold medal game against Canada, helping propel the United States to their first gold medal since 2013.

"We're very fortunate that Kieffer has chosen to come to the Winterhawks this season," said Winterhawks Mike Johnston, Winterhawks vice president, general manager and head coach. "He has an impressive resume as a player, but also is learning how to win. Kieffer has a good scoring touch, and comes from great bloodlines with the NHL experience of his father, Brian Bellows, who won both a Stanley Cup and a Memorial Cup."

The Winterhawks will return to action in September.

"I'm very honored and privileged to be a part of this organization," said Bellows Tuesday. "I can't thank my mom and dad enough for helping me get to this point in my life. I'm very excited to help this team as much as I can."

