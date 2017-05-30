Firearm, cellphone stolen from personal vehicle of Marion Co. deputy

A Marion County deputy had his firearm and cellphone stolen from his personal vehicle while off-duty over the weekend.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., Deputy Pablo Garcia was fishing at Clackamette Park in Oregon City while off-duty when his personal vehicle was broken into.

The suspect entered the vehicle by breaking the window.

MCSO said the suspect stole Deputy Garcia's firearm and county issued cell phone from the console of the vehicle. The firearm is a Glock, model 23, .40 caliber handgun with serial number GHV403 and the cellphone is a Droid Turbo.

Anyone with information about the theft, location of the firearm or phone is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616.

