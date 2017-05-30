Body of missing Sheridan man recovered from Yamhill River - KPTV - FOX 12

Body of missing Sheridan man recovered from Yamhill River

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The body of a Sheridan man who fell from a bridge into the Yamhill River has been recovered.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said the body of 25-year-old Bryan Disabatino was found at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Disabatino fell from a bridge in Sheridan into the Yamhill River in the early morning hours of April 29.

Rescue efforts were hampered due to high, swift murky waters which have dropped significantly, said YCSO.

YCSO said on Tuesday a group of private citizen kayakers performed a search of the river and found Disabatino about 5.15 river miles from where he was last seen.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.