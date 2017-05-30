Body of missing Sheridan man recovered from Yamhill River

The body of a Sheridan man who fell from a bridge into the Yamhill River has been recovered.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said the body of 25-year-old Bryan Disabatino was found at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Disabatino fell from a bridge in Sheridan into the Yamhill River in the early morning hours of April 29.

Rescue efforts were hampered due to high, swift murky waters which have dropped significantly, said YCSO.

YCSO said on Tuesday a group of private citizen kayakers performed a search of the river and found Disabatino about 5.15 river miles from where he was last seen.

