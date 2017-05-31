Local Republican Party chairman says he's receiving threatening calls since TriMet murders

Local Republicans say they don't feel safe at public events and the party chairman says he's getting threatening calls since the TriMet murders.

Since the brutal TriMet murders, Multnomah County Republican Party Chairman James Buchal said he has received phone calls blaming Republicans for the violence and calling them Nazis.

Now, Buchal says it's time they step up how they protect themselves by suggesting his party members hire security for public events and rallies.

"I began to get calls accusing me of being a Nazi, I should die. I should show you some of these emails," explained Buchal.

Buchal says some are lashing out at his party after the violent actions of murder suspect Jeremy Christian.

"They think Republicans are racists and fascist. This guy is posting racist stuff, so therefore this guy is a Republican," said Buchal.

Buchal says now more than ever local Republicans don't feel safe at events and rallies.

"They've been experiencing some serious abuse. People who are mentally unhinged are showing up and screaming that they're fascists and they should go home. They've been spit on, they've been shoved," said Buchal.

But Buchal believes Mayor Ted Wheeler's request to stop any rally is not the answer. That's why Buchal says at upcoming rallies and events his party needs protection.

"Just like the people who stepped up last Friday, they saw these women being abused, they stepped up and they're heroes. That's a natural human instinct," Buchal said.

Now, his party may bring in security from groups like The Three Percenters, a national organization whose website says is "committed to standing against corruption and injustice."

"This climate is getting worse and worse so we as a party are struggling internally with, what should we do about this," said Buchal.

Since Buchal made that suggestion The Anti-Defamation League took notice, saying it is "strongly urging the Republicans to reconsider providing a public platform for extremist groups."

