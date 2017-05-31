Sheriff: Clark Co. man uses three stolen cars in attempt to flee from deputies

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday after he attempted to run from deputies by using at least three different stolen cars.

Deputies said they attempted the stop a distracted driver in the 2300 block of Northeast Lockwood Creek Road. The driver nearly struck a patrol vehicle head-on while on his cell phone around 6:40 p.m.

The driver, Adam Watts, sped away before leaving the vehicle in a nearby field. The car had been reported stolen from Portland.

Deputies then noticed a black truck, allegedly being driven by Watts, leaving the area in a reckless manner heading east on Lockwood Creek Road.

At the same time, a resident in the area called to report her black truck had been stolen.

Deputies pursued the truck and eventually used spike strips to stop it near Northeast 339th Street and Gable Avenue.

Watts abandoned the truck and jumped into an unoccupied Subaru at a home in the area.

According to CCSO, Watts intentionally drove the Subaru towards responding deputies, causing them to scatter.

The suspect continued west on 339th Street near Gable Avenue before losing control of the Subaru and striking a utility pole.

Watts attempted to get away on foot but was caught after a nearby homeowner called to report a man was trying to steal their truck.

Watts was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including robbery, attempting to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

