On the Go with Joe at St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fun - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraiser

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Vancouver speaking with few middle school students and teachers who chose to lose their locks for cancer research.

Students at Cascade Middle School recently raised $10,000 for cancer research at the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Several students and teachers shaved their heads to close out their big fundraiser and Joe V. was there to watch. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.