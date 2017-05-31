Crews respond to garage fire in NE Portland

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called to a garage fire in northeast Portland Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 13200 block of Northeast Sacramento Driver just before 7 a.m. Crew said the blaze sparked inside an attached garage.

Aerial footage of the house appeared to show thick smoke billowing from the garage and part of the house. Firefighters said they were having difficulty navigating through the smoke-filled home.

PF&R at scene of house fire @ NE132nd/ Sacramento, heavy smoke from attached garage and house. Traffic will be affected @PBOTinfo #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 31, 2017

All residents made it out of the house safely. The fire was extinguished 30 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. A fire investigator has been called to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.