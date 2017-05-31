Crews respond to garage fire in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to garage fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called to a garage fire in northeast Portland Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 13200 block of Northeast Sacramento Driver just before 7 a.m. Crew said the blaze sparked inside an attached garage. 

Aerial footage of the house appeared to show thick smoke billowing from the garage and part of the house. Firefighters said they were having difficulty navigating through the smoke-filled home. 

All residents made it out of the house safely. The fire was extinguished 30 minutes later. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. A fire investigator has been called to the scene. 

