PPB to dispatch additional officers during planned downtown rallies

The Portland Police Bureau is assuring Trump supporters their right to free speech during several upcoming rallies will be protected, but the police chief said extra forces will be brought in as a precaution.

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman said Wednesday the additional officers will be in place to protect citizens from violence or altercations. Any unlawful behavior will be met with arrests.

Pro-Trump group “Patriot Prayer” is set to hold a rally in downtown Portland Sunday. Organizers said the event has been scheduled for weeks.

Following Friday’s horrific stabbing attack on a Portland MAX train, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made an impassioned plea Monday for the federal government to revoke the permit for the Patriot Prayer rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza and not issue a permit for a similarly planned rally on June 10.

There was concern about group’s association with MAX stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian. Christian had previously attended a Patriot Prayer rally but had been kicked out.

“Do not connect me to this crazy man and his decision to murder two heroes,” said Patriot Prayer organizer Joey Gibson.

Gibson met with Marshman Tuesday to discuss Sunday’s events. He said the rally will move forward as planned and he is working with Portland police to make sure attendees are safe. Anyone there to spread hate speech will be kicked out, he said.

Chief Marshman said the police bureau’s top priority is safety. Officers will be ready to handle any situation that could possibly turn violent like in previous protests.

“Obviously when people are armed with guns or knives, right, we have had a lot of knife incidents in Portland recently, that’s always on our minds,” Marshman said.

Marshman said extra federal officers will also be in place during the weekend’s protests to help keep the peace.

Portland police expect anywhere from a few hundred to over a thousand people in the Portland streets.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.