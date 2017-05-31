Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Wednesday, May 31

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, May 31:

Celebrity makeup artist Kristen Arnett shows MORE non-toxic green alternatives to popular makeup products. Kristen has done makeup on Christopher Walken, Conan O'Brien, Jude Law and supermodel Karlie Kloss. To download her "Toss The Toxins" toolkit log onto GreenBeautyTeam.com/TossTheToxins. Learn more about Kristen at GreenBeautyTeam.com.

Need an excuse to run around playing a team sport from your childhood with a beer in hand? Of course, Portland has a whole list of options, everything from mushball to dodgeball. The founder of Portland's Recesstime sports leagues, Colleen Finn, tells MORE how you can get in on the action with the group's most popular summer pastime, kickball. To learn more, visit RecessTimeSports.com.

It’s graduation time and while most high school seniors know what college they are attending this fall, the other younger classes need to know what do to get ready for college applications. MORE spoke to college consultant Kristen Miller from College Bound & Ready. Miller suggests kids use their summer vacations wisely to pursue interests and develop new leadership skills. To learn more about Kristen Miller and college prep, visit CollegeBoundAndReady.com.

