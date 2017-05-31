Famed chef Gordon Ramsay discusses new show ‘The F Word’

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is well-known for his angry outbursts and harsh critiques on shows like “MasterChef,” “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Now the star has a new show called the “The F Word,” and it does not mean what you think it means.

MORE spoke to Ramsay about the new series and how it brings the f-words food, family and fun into the kitchen.

The chef also discusses the newest season of “MasterChef” which features Portland local chef Mark Togni.

Catch both “The F Word” and “MasterChef” Wednesdays on FOX.

