Need an excuse to run around playing a team sport from your childhood with a beer in hand?

Of course, Portland has a whole list of options, everything from mushball to dodgeball.

The founder of Portland's Recesstime Sports Leagues, Colleen Finn, tells MORE how you can get in on the action with the group's most popular summer pastime, kickball.

To learn more, visit RecessTimeSports.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.