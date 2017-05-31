Portland cook Mark Togni shows off skills on ‘MasterChef’ - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Portland cook Mark Togni shows off skills on ‘MasterChef’

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

They call Mark Togni the “Unforgettable Chef,” and it’s hard not to see why.

The at-home cook from Portland is showing off his cooking skills and personality on the eighth season of “MasterChef.”

Togni, who is not a professional chef, said he discovered his passion for cooking while making dinner for his sons while his wife worked night shifts at OHSU.

MORE caught up with the cook to learn more about his unforgettable experience on the cooking show.

You can catch “MasterChef” on Wednesdays on FOX. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.