College prep with consultant Kristen Miller

It’s graduation time and while most high school seniors know what college they are attending this fall, the other younger classes need to know what do to get ready for college applications.

MORE spoke to college consultant Kristen Miller from College Bound & Ready.

Miller suggests kids use their summer vacations wisely to pursue interests and develop new leadership skills.

To learn more about Kristen Miller and college prep, visit CollegeBoundAndReady.com.  

