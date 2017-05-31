One man dead after early morning rollover crash in Clark Co.

One man is dead after an early morning rollover crash in northern Clark County involving a car reported stolen from Cowlitz County.

Deputies reported to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 10500 block of Northeast Cedar Creek Road at 5:15 a.m. where they found the man deceased.

According to preliminary investigation reports, the vehicle was headed east on NE Cedar Creek then crossed over into the westbound land before going off the road and crashing in a pasture.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected in the crash. Deputies said the stolen vehicle was a 1991 Honda Accord.

Deputies said the body was released to the Clark County Medical Examiner, noting the ME’s office would release the victim’s identity at a later time.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

