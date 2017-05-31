Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at NW Portland apartment complex

Firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment fire in northwest Portland on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the Commons at Timber Creek Apartments on the 12400 block of Northwest Barnes Road at around 10:30 a.m.

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson said the fire started on the deck of a second-story apartment and a person in a third-floor apartment jumped to escape.

That person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as traumatic.

A person in the apartment where the fire originated was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 911 caller reported that the fire started in a grill.

By 10:40 a.m., a second alarm was called out.

Flames just popped back up at this fire at the Commons at Timber Creek apts on SW Barnes Rd. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7krG32JgNA — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) May 31, 2017

