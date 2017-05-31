Missing 13-year-old St. Helens boy found with brother in empty Rainier house

A missing 13-year-old boy from St. Helens was found with his 17-year-old brother in an empty house in Rainier, according to police.

The St. Helens Police Department reported a family friend found the boys in the home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman took both boys to the Columbia County Courthouse and left them in the office of Judge Cathleen Callahan.

The Columbia County Circuit Court will work to determine the custody status of the boys and their eventual placement.

River Casino Elder, 13, was reported as a runaway by his maternal grandmother early in the morning of May 24.

Police said the grandmother was recently awarded custody of River when he was removed from the custody of his father, 45-year-old Marvin Elder.

Officers contacted Marvin Elder and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Tiffany Kelly, at their home in Rainier the night of May 27.

Police said Marvin Elder and Kelly appeared to know where River was and deliberately withheld information to keep his location from officers.

Marvin Elder and Kelly were arrested on charges of interfering with a police officer. Both were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

No other details were released about the case. Police had not previously released information to indicate the 17-year-old boy was reported missing.

