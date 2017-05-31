Portland man wins $1 million Powerball prize

Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.More >
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.More >
A missing 13-year-old boy from St. Helens was found with his 17-year-old brother in an empty house in Rainier, according to police.More >
A missing 13-year-old boy from St. Helens was found with his 17-year-old brother in an empty house in Rainier, according to police.More >
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, entered the courtroom and shouted, "Free speech or die, Portland. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."More >
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, entered the courtroom and shouted, "Free speech or die, Portland. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."More >
River Casino Elder was reported as a runaway by his maternal grandmother early in the morning of May 24.More >
River Casino Elder was reported as a runaway by his maternal grandmother early in the morning of May 24.More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter's first birthday party.More >
A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the child fell from a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river and several people jumped in to help her, authorities said Tuesday.More >
A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the child fell from a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river and several people jumped in to help her, authorities said Tuesday.More >
Local Republicans say they don't feel safe at public events and the party chairman says he's getting threatening calls since the TriMet murders.More >
Local Republicans say they don't feel safe at public events and the party chairman says he's getting threatening calls since the TriMet murders.More >
Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday after he attempted to run from deputies by using at least three different stolen cars.More >
Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday after he attempted to run from deputies by using at least three different stolen cars.More >