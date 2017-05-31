Portland man wins $1 million Powerball prize

A Portland man is $1 million richer thanks to a quick stop by a local convenience store for something to drink.

Jason Golding said he stopped by the Plaid Pantry on Gibbs Street for something cold to drink last week when he decided to buy some Quick Pick Powerball drawings.

One of the five picks matched all of the numbers but the Powerball, winning him the prize. According to the Oregon Lottery, the odds of winning the million-dollar prize is are 1 - 11,688,053.52.

The prize is the second seven-figure lottery payout at a Plaid Pantry this year. A man won the Oregon Lottery’s St. Patrick's Day Raffle $1 million grand prize after buying a ticket at the store off Highway 212 near Clackamas in March.

“We are very pleased to have a second store sell a million dollar winning ticket this year!" Plaid Pantry President and COO Jonathan Polonsky said. "The Oregon Lottery does great things for the state and local economies and Plaid Pantry is very proud of our long-term partnership with them."

The Oregon Lottery said the state has earned nearly $11 billion for economic development, public education, state parks and watershed enhancements since ticket sales began in 1985.

