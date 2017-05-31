Police searching for missing Molalla man in need of medication last seen with 2 dogs

Jossa Kahakumele Analu Manners was last seen driving a 1998 Nissan Altima with Oregon license plates 365-EQH. (Photo released by Molalla Police Department)

Jossa Kahakumele Analu Manners and his two dogs. (Photos released by Molalla Police Department)

Police are searching for a missing Molalla man who is in need of his medication.

Jossa Kahakumele Analu Manners left his home in Molalla at 8 p.m. Tuesday and told family members he was going to Hi-School Pharmacy, but he has not been seen since.

Police said Manners has medical conditions including diabetes and kidney failure requiring dialysis and prescribed medications.

He did not have his medications or a cell phone with him when he left his home.

Police said Manners was driving a white 1998 Nissan Altima with Oregon license plates 365-EQH. He left with his two dogs.

Manners is a Hawaiian man, 43 years old with short brown hair and a goatee. He is 6 feet tall and 230 pounds.

Manners was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and green camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Frank Schoenfeld at the Molalla Police Department.

