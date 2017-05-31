Feds find 'no basis' to revoke Portland event permit despite mayor's plea

The federal government will not revoke the permit for a rally planned in downtown Portland on Sunday despite an impassioned plea from Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced Wednesday that all rules and regulations were followed by the applicant for the permit to host the "Patriot Prayer" event at Terry Schrunk Plaza.

The application was submitted May 10 and approved May 15.

Wheeler called on the federal government to revoke the permit for what he called an "alt-right event" due to the deadly stabbings on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center on Friday.

Wheeler told people planning to rally to "back off" and let the community heal, saying the event would only "exacerbate an already difficult situation."

Rally organizer Joey Gibson met with Wheeler and city leaders at City Hall on Tuesday. He said the event is in no way connected with murder suspect Jeremy Christian.

Gibson said Christian attended a previous "Patriot Prayer" rally, but he was kicked out.

The General Services Administration released a statement Wednesday saying the agency and Federal Protective Services are working closely with the mayor's office and the Portland Police Bureau to prepare for Sunday's event.

"Since the permit was lawfully obtained to assemble at this federal location, GSA has no basis to revoke the permit," according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

Wheeler released a statement Wednesday after the GSA's decision was announced. Wheeler said, "I believe we had a case to make about the threats to public safety posed by this rally at this place and at this time."

"There will be protests and counter-protests this weekend in Portland. We have reached out to the organizers to call upon them to exercise common sense and to help us keep the peace. There will be local and federal law enforcement on the ground to ensure everyone has the right to express their beliefs and to protect everyone's safety. I urge everyone participating to reject violence. Our city has seen enough," according to Wheeler.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.