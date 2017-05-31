Classmates of MAX stabbing survivor awed by PSU student’s courage

The friends and band mates of a Portland State student are grateful that he survived a stabbing while helping two young women Friday, an attack that left two others dead.

Micah Fletcher, 21, is home recovering from being stabbed in the neck during the attack. The music major was on a MAX train headed to PSU when the incident occurred Friday.

Grad student and teaching assistant Josh Gianola said he has always admired Fletcher’s work ethic and said the incident gave Fletcher’s fellow musicians a lot to think about.

“I hope that I would respond like that to a situation, but I don't know if I would have the courage that Micah does to do that,” he said.

Max Kolpin has been playing in the percussion ensemble with Fletcher and Gianola since September. He said the small group was together expecting Fletcher for practice when they got the news.

“He did what everyone else should do and so he should be an example of that,” Kolpin said. It was a shock because it hit so close to home for us, but again, Micah is a very strong-willed person.”

According to police, Fletcher, along with 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland, intervened when 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian was yelling hate speech on a MAX train Friday.

Best and Meche both died from their injuries, and Christian faces charges including aggravated murder, attempted murder, second-degree intimidation and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Gianola said he spoke with Fletcher Tuesday, and while no one expects him to be back for practices anytime soon, the grad student said he would not be surprised to see Fletcher stop by to pick up some music.

“The first thing out of his mouth was he's looking forward to getting back here practicing,” Gianola said. “He's constantly practicing. He always shows up prepared.”

