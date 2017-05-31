Police: Four people arrested in connection with meth bust at Lebanon home

Four people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine bust at a Lebanon home where drugs, scales and a stolen vehicle were found, according to police.

A search warrant was served at a home on the 400 block of West Grant Street at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Lebanon Police Department was assisted by the Linn County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and Linn County Regional SWAT.

Jennifer O. Garcia, 28, James E. Mobley, 33, Daniel D. Walburn, 33, and Kimberly J. Wolf, 36, were taken into custody at the scene.

Police said meth, digital scales, drug records, packaging materials and an assortment of drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

A stolen vehicle parked inside the garage was also recovered by law enforcement.

Police said three boys were inside the home at the time the warrant was served. The boys were released to the care of their parents. Department of Human Services Child Protective Services case workers assisted at the scene.

Wolf is facing charges of delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of meth, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, endangering the welfare of minors and frequenting a house where drugs are sold and used.

Garcia and Walburn are facing charges of possession of meth and frequenting a house where drugs are sold and used. Mobley is facing charges of frequenting a house where drugs are sold and used.

Wolf and Walburn were taken to the Linn County Jail on unrelated warrants. Mobley and Garcia were cited and released after being booked at the Lebanon Justice Center Jail.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Justin Bach with the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751, Ext. 4328.

