MAX stabbing survivor offers message of support for other survivors

The 21-year-old Portland State student survived a deadly stabbing on a Portland MAX train Friday took to Facebook to offer a message of support to the young women targeted in the incident.

Micah Fletcher posted the video message Wednesday morning thanking the public for their support for him as well as for the families of the two men killed in the attack, 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of southeast Portland.

According to police, Fletcher, Best and Meche intervened when 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian was yelling hate speech on a MAX train and threatening two young women.

In his video, Fletcher said he appreciated all of the support, but wanted to make sure that the public was also thinking about those two young women.

“The little girl who had the misfortune that day to experience what happened on that MAX, her life is never going to be the same,” he said.

Fletcher asked the public to consider donating to a YouCaring campaign created to help the two girls.

Best and Meche both died from their injuries sustained in the attack. Christian faces charges including aggravated murder, attempted murder, second-degree intimidation and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

