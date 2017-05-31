TriMet officials increase security presence following stabbing

TriMet has ramped up security following the deadly stabbing attack on a MAX train last Friday.

Investigators said 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian was yelling racial slurs and threatening two young women when three men stepped in to stop him. Officers say Christian stabbed the three men, killing two of them.

In the wake of the attack and looking ahead to the numerous events in the upcoming weeks, TriMet General Manager Neil McFarlane told FOX 12 Wednesday that he was in the process of making officers more visible to address rider concerns.

Currently, TriMet has 61 transit police officers, 75 supervisors and 15 contracted security guards, and the transit service is offering those employees overtime to increase the security presence on trains.

Officials said these extra patrols will extend at least through the end of the Portland Rose Festival.

"Our hope is these uniformed individuals provide a sense of security for our customers who are unavoidably on the edge about safety," McFarlane explained.

TriMet is also moving to temporarily add 10 to 15 additional security officers and expedite the hiring of 15 community peace officers included in next year's budget.

After the Rose Festival, TriMet officials said they will reassess security deployment.

