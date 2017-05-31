Sculptor pushing to create memorial for victims of MAX stabbing

Just five days after a deadly stabbing attack on a MAX train, a local artist is already hoping to create a permanent memorial for the victims.

The growing memorial at the MAX Hollywood Transit Center is simply overwhelming, with bundles of flowers, candles and messages of hope written in chalk.

Sculptor Rick Moore wants to create something permanent, though and is offering to build a bronze sculpture in the likeness of Rick Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, the two men who died defending two young women in the attack last Friday.

"Somewhere right up front here would be nice,” Moore told FOX 12 Wednesday. "My only goal would be to make sure these brave men aren't forgotten, really."

Moore recently made a sculpture of fallen Portland Police Bureau K-9 officer Mick that is now on display in southeast Portland. He said he wants to work closely with the victims' relatives to capture the men’s true spirits.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler applauded Moore's efforts but said Wednesday that thinks it's far too soon to talk about plans for a permanent memorial

"I think it's a genuine and heartfelt offer and a really positive one,” Wheeler said. "We need to let the families direct the order and the timing of the sequence here. If and when the time is right for them, that's when we should have this conversation."

Moore agreed that family input is paramount, and he said he's ready to get to work whenever the time is right.

"I know it's probably going to make some people sad, probably make me a little sad, too,” he said. “Hopefully in long run, it makes everybody happy and is a reminder that there are good people out there willing to do good things."

TriMet General Manager Neil McFarlane also said Wednesday that he eventually wants a permanent memorial at the transit center, something that reflects the essence of the memorial there now.

