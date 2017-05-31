Man who attacked Middle Eastern restaurant employee sentenced to state hospital

A man who attacked an employee at a Middle Eastern restaurant in Salem with a pipe was sentenced to commitment at the Oregon State Hospital.

Jason Kendall, 52, was found guilty except for insanity on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree intimidation Tuesday.

Kendall was arrested in March after police responded to the Al Aqsa restaurant on the 1300 block of State Street.

Investigators said Kendall yelled profanity and hate speech at an employee, calling him a terrorist and saying he looked like Saddam Hussein.

Kendall told officers he was on a "warrior's path" when he spotted a woman inside the building who he believed was being held as a slave due to the shirt she was wearing.

He said the shirt was a signal and it was "what Arabs do," according to police.

Kendall left, but returned five minutes later with a pipe he dubbed his “horn of Gabriel” and a plastic object that he called an “evil totem.”

Kendall threw the plastic item at the employee’s head and then started hitting him in the head with the pipe, according to police.

Kendall claimed his actions were in self-defense. He said the employee came at him with what he thought was an ice pick that he had been hiding under his napkin.

While Kendall was convicted on two charges, he was found not guilty of unlawful use of a weapon. Kendall was sentenced to 11 years of commitment at the Oregon State Hospital with the Psychiatric Review Board as his guardian.

