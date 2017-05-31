Amazon plans to employ 1,000 people at new 855,000-square-foot plant in Troutdale

Amazon is planning to employ at least 1,000 people at a new 855,000-square-foot plant in Troutdale.

The proposal was outlined at the Troutdale City Council meeting on May 23, according to a staff report posted on the city's website.

The new fulfillment center will be located on a 74-acre lot on the 1200 block of Northwest Swigert Way. Amazon is planning to invest $178.4 million in the project.

The facility will be in an enterprise zone, with $9.6 million in property taxes abated for the project. The net savings for Amazon will be around $7.2 million after a $2.4 million community service fee is factored in, according to a city staff report.

As part of the agreement, Amazon must pay employees at least 125 percent of the minimum wage rate.

The Gresham Outlook reports city workers expect Amazon's workforce at the new plant to be much higher than 1,000 people. Designs call for nearly 2,200 parking stalls, according to the Outlook.

The Oregon governor's office confirmed an event is scheduled at the Amazon site on June 7.

