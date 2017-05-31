Police searching for suspect in Beaverton restaurant break-ins

Four Beaverton restaurants have been broken into in the just past two days, and police believe the crimes are all connected.

Thai Bloom and Fireside Grill were broken into Wednesday morning, two days after Mandarin Palace and Hillside Pub were hit.

Walter Bowers is the owner of Thai Bloom, and he said he was shocked at how quickly the suspect got in and out of his restaurant without getting caught.

“I got a call from the alarm company at 4:38 letting me know there was a break-in,” Bowers said. “The back exit door was wide open when we got here.”

The restaurant owner said that nothing was taken but that police are still looking for the man they believe is tied to the string of crimes.

“I started looking up on the news, and I saw he's been to quite a few restaurant breaking in,” Bowers said.

Police said they believe the four break-ins are all the work of the same suspect. Bowers said a police K-9 unit tracked the scent of the suspect between his place and Fireside Grill, where security video showed the suspect walking up onto the deck with a crowbar before making his way inside.

Video from the earlier break-in at Hillside Pub showed a man wearing a headlamp with a beanie, gloves, and mask on part of his face. The owner of Hillside Pub said that restaurant was robbed, while Mandarin House, like Thai Bloom, found nothing out of place except for smashed windows.

According to Bowers, the police are looking for a silver Volkswagen Passat with the front left hubcap missing.

Anyone with any information about these break-ins is asked to call the Beaverton Police Department.

