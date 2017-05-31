Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting woman at Gresham apartment

A missing 13-year-old boy from St. Helens was found with his 17-year-old brother in an empty house in Rainier, according to police.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
Court document state 15-year-old Christopher Pierce, with 16-year-old Jacob Trotter, planned to steal money from 16-year-old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco.More >
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.More >
The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.More >
One man is dead after an early morning rollover crash in northern Clark County involving a car reported stolen from Cowlitz County.More >
The U.S. General Services Administration announced Wednesday that all rules and regulations were followed by the applicant for the permit to host the "Patriot Prayer" event at Terry Schrunk Plaza.More >
A Portland man is $1 million richer thanks to a quick stop by a local convenience store for something to drink.More >
Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, entered the courtroom and shouted, "Free speech or die, Portland. This is America, get out if you don't like free speech."More >
