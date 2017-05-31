Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting woman at Gresham apartment

A man was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for shooting a woman in a Gresham apartment.

Lawaun Terrell James Kent was convicted on charges of assault, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, reckless endangering and criminal mischief in February.

He was arrested in July 2016 after police responded to the Mountain Knolls Apartments on the 3100 block of Northwest Division Street.

Police said Kent was involving in an early morning argument with a woman. The victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police did not reveal the relationship between Kent and the victim.

Along with 7 1/2 years in prison, Kent was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision and three years supervised probation.

