Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting woman at Gresham - KPTV - FOX 12

Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting woman at Gresham apartment

Posted: Updated:
Lawaun Terrell James Kent, jail booking photo Lawaun Terrell James Kent, jail booking photo
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A man was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for shooting a woman in a Gresham apartment.

Lawaun Terrell James Kent was convicted on charges of assault, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, reckless endangering and criminal mischief in February.

He was arrested in July 2016 after police responded to the Mountain Knolls Apartments on the 3100 block of Northwest Division Street.

Police said Kent was involving in an early morning argument with a woman. The victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police did not reveal the relationship between Kent and the victim.

Along with 7 1/2 years in prison, Kent was sentenced to three years post-prison supervision and three years supervised probation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.