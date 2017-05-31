Driver killed when vehicle collides with Amtrak train in Hubbard

A driver was killed when their vehicle collided with an Amtrak train in Hubbard Wednesday night.

Marion County Sheriff's Office said at 7:11 p.m., deputies were called out to the collision in the area of Blackberry Lane Northeast and Highway 99 East.

MCSO said it appears the driver was attempting to cross the tracks when it collided with the Amtrak train.

The driver of the vehicle was killed. No word on any injuries to people on the train.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the collision.

Traffic on Highway 99 East is not affected by the collision or the investigation. Blackberry Lane is a private lane that intersects with the train tracks.

