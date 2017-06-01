Five people injured in pin-in crash in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Five people injured in pin-in crash in NE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters said at least five people were hurt in a crash in northeast Portland early Thursday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the two-car crash happened at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Glisan Street around 5:41 a.m.

One car was pinned between a gas station and a light post, according to crews.

Firefighters said most of the injuries appear to be minor. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

Traffic delays are expected in the area. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.