Five people injured in pin-in crash in NE Portland

Firefighters said at least five people were hurt in a crash in northeast Portland early Thursday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the two-car crash happened at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Glisan Street around 5:41 a.m.

One car was pinned between a gas station and a light post, according to crews.

NE Glisan & 82nd: 2 cars crash, 5 adult patients, traffic affected, avoid area @PBOTinfo #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 1, 2017

NE Glisan/82nd: all patients out, crews clearing scene soon @PBOTinfo pic.twitter.com/FhSRg462EI — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) June 1, 2017

Firefighters said most of the injuries appear to be minor. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

