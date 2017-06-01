Ducklings saved from storm drain by Beaverton PD - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducklings saved from storm drain by Beaverton PD

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Beaverton PD Courtesy: Beaverton PD
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Two ducklings recently tumbled into a storm drain, a common occurrence during the spring months. Luckily, the Beaverton Police Department was on the case.

Beaverton PD posted images of the rescue on Twitter Thursday morning.

Beaverton Officer Mansfield was safely able to climb inside the drain and remove the ducklings, who were reunited their mother a short time later.

Great job guys!

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.