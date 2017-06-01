Ducklings saved from storm drain by Beaverton PD

Two ducklings recently tumbled into a storm drain, a common occurrence during the spring months. Luckily, the Beaverton Police Department was on the case.

Beaverton PD posted images of the rescue on Twitter Thursday morning.

Beaverton Officer Mansfield was safely able to climb inside the drain and remove the ducklings, who were reunited their mother a short time later.

Nice work by Ofc. Mansfield reuniting a mother with two of her ducklings that fell into a storm drain. jf pic.twitter.com/62bhCz3Lon — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 1, 2017

Great job guys!

