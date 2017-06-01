On the Go with Joe at Berries, Brews & BBQ

Joe V. was tasting something sweet and something savory at French Prairie Gardens & Family Farm for their Berries, Brews & BBQ event.

During the first three weekends in June, families can pick a bucket of strawberries and adults can taste some delicious drinks from local breweries and cider houses.

Other activities include live music, tractor wagon rides, hand pump duck races, a giant slide and of course barbeque.

Sampling the goods as we kick off strawberry season @FPGardens and their annual Berries, Brews and BBQ. I'll have all three please! ?????? pic.twitter.com/PLTHLVFdFx — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 1, 2017

French Prairie Gardens & Family Farm is located on French Prairie Road in St. Paul. Learn more at FPGardens.com.

