On the Go with Joe at Berries, Brews & BBQ

ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was tasting something sweet and something savory at French Prairie Gardens & Family Farm for their Berries, Brews & BBQ event.

During the first three weekends in June, families can pick a bucket of strawberries and adults can taste some delicious drinks from local breweries and cider houses.

Other activities include live music, tractor wagon rides, hand pump duck races, a giant slide and of course barbeque.

French Prairie Gardens & Family Farm is located on French Prairie Road in St. Paul. Learn more at FPGardens.com.

