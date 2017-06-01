Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Thursday, June 1

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, June 1:

MORE is hitting the road and heading to the Oregon Coast. But this time, it’s to get a bird’s-eye view of the ocean. Seaside Helicopters LLC offers beautiful aerial tours of the Oregon Coast. To learn more and book a tour, visit Seaside-Helicopters.com.

The weather is warming up and that means it’s time for Portland’s Chef In My Garden 2017. Several of Portland’s top chefs and local wineries will be serving delicious dinners in beautiful private gardens throughout the city. The dinners benefit Growing Gardens, a social services organization dedicated to promoting organic food gardening in Portland homes, schools and facilities. Chef In My Garden 2017 will hold six events throughout the summer. Purchase tickets at Growing-Gardens.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.