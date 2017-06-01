Portland police outline security plans for weekend rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza

In a release Thursday morning, the Portland Police Bureau outlined its plan of action regarding a scheduled rally and expected counter protest in downtown Portland Sunday.

Bureau officials made it clear they aim to protect those involved while they exercise their right to free speech.

“The intent of law enforcement is to provide a safe environment for all participants, non-participants, and community members while ensuring the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment,” the bureau wrote.

The rally, hosted by the group “Patriot Prayer,” will be held at Terry Schrunk Plaza at 364 Southwest Madison Street. Police said other groups are expected to congregate near the areas of Southwest 4th Avenue at City Hall and at Chapman Square on Southwest Madison Street.

No permits have been issued by the city, and PPB officials said they expect all rally and protest participants to remain on the sidewalks or in city parks.

Even with the efforts to keep the events off of roadways, police are asking drivers and commuters to plan for possible traffic disruptions in those areas.

In response to online threats made by multiple groups, The PPB said there will be a large law enforcement presence at all events. with the bureau partnering with the following agencies in an effort to keep the peace:

Oregon State Police

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Federal Protective Service

Department of Homeland Security

Federal Bureau of Investigation

United States Attorney's Office

Multnomah County District Attorney's Office

Portland Fire & Rescue

Participants will be required to follow specific conduct rules at the city, state, and federal levels as Terry Schrunk Plaza is a federal property. The PPB also noted that city prohibits the possession of weapons in any public park and officials are discouraging attendees from bringing any weapons or items that could be used as weapons. Law enforcement is prepared to arrest and prosecute those committing unlawful behavior.

During Sunday's events, the bureau will be continuously posting important updates to its main Twitter account, @PortlandPolice. Anyone witnessing criminal acts or behavior is asked to call 911.

The planned rally has come under fire recently following the vicious killings of two men on a MAX train on May 26. There was concern about group’s association with MAX stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian. Christian had previously attended a Patriot Prayer rally but had been kicked out.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Monday made a plea for the federal government to revoke the permit for the Patriot Prayer rally and to not issue a permit for a similarly planned rally on June 10. The U.S. General Services Administration announced Wednesday that all rules and regulations were followed by the applicant for the permit and there was "no basis" for officials to revoke it.

