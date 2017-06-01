Man sentenced to Oregon State Hospital for hitting, killing cons - KPTV - FOX 12

Man sentenced to Oregon State Hospital for hitting, killing construction worker

Dillon Van Diviner, jail booking photo Dillon Van Diviner, jail booking photo
Bradley Goad (Courtesy: Family photo) Bradley Goad (Courtesy: Family photo)
SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A man charged with murder, DUII and hit-and-run was found guilty except for insanity on all charges.

Dillon Van Diviner, 22, was convicted Wednesday and sentenced to commitment at the Oregon State Hospital under the supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Van Diviner was arrested in December 2016. The investigation began when Bradley Goad, 45, of Salem, was hit and killed on the 400 block of Grant Street.

Police said Goad was a construction worker working in the area when he was hit by Van Diviner.

Officers found Van Diviner's car abandoned at the end of Grant Street. Van Diviner ran into a field and was taken into custody.

Van Diviner was sentenced for up to life at the Oregon State Hospital on Wednesday.

