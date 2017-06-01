Deputies recover sunken boat from deadly Columbia River crash into bridge pylon

Glenn Jackson Bridge pylon hit by boater in deadly crash in Columbia River. (Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

A sunken boat that was involved in a deadly crash into a bridge pylon was recovered in the Columbia River.

The crash occurred the evening of May 22. Deputies said the boat hit a pylon of the Glenn Jackson Bridge.

Witnesses on shore spotted a man and woman in the water and used their boat to reach them. The good Samaritans returned to the Vancouver side of the river where they were met by river patrol deputies.

CPR was performed on the woman, 46-year-old Heidi Knight of Wilsonville, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the boat, 55-year-old Steven Schalk of Milwaukie, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said Schalk and Knight were not wearing life jackets. Speed and water conditions were considered factors in the crash.

Only pieces of the boat were initially recovered. On Tuesday, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Dive Team was able to locate the sunken boat.

It was recovered by a marine salvage contractor on Wednesday.

Deputies said recovery of the boat will help investigators determine how the crash occurred. The case remains an ongoing investigation and no other details were released.

